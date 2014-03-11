Kroos undecided on his Bayern Munich future

Speculation is rife in both the German and British media that Kroos is on the shopping list of Manchester United manager David Moyes.

The 24-year-old midfielder has played 22 of Bayern's 24 Bundesliga matches this season, starting 18 times.

Bayern head coach Pep Guardiola rates Kroos highly and believes he can make the Germany international 'an even better player' but the playmaker could be tempted to join United if his current employer does not give him a pay rise.

"It is no secret that the Premier League is a possibility for me," Kroos said on Monday.

"But no-one has come to any agreement with me and it will stay like this until the summer and, some time, a decision will be made. It is also no secret that the Premier League is not a bad league.

"I think I am a person where a lot is possible for me. But I have to think about this for myself to reach a complete decision.

"There will be a decision in the future but one without giving you (the media) any time frame."

Kroos has reportedly been offered £250,000 a week by United, three times what he earns in Bavaria.

While joining United could mean Kroos would miss out on playing in the UEFA Champions League next season, the man from Greifswald on the north German coast does not believe that would be a problem.

"I will consider everything, if I should leave," Kroos said.

Last month, Bayern's chairman Franz Beckenbauer warned Kroos that the German club would not be held to ransom.

"There is not a single player who's worth changing your entire wage structure for. Nobody is indispensable," Beckenbauer said.

"If the player wants to stay at Bayern, I can only advise him not to overplay his hand."