Kruse dropped from Germany squad

Germany have dropped Wolfsburg forward Max Kruse from their squad for the forthcoming international friendlies against England and Italy.

Kruse was recently fined by his by his club in relation to an off-field incident, with Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs explaining: "Max does need to correct a few things."

German media carried stories over the weekend about Kruse celebrating his 28th birthday in Berlin before joining up with the national team and boss Joachim Low has taken a dim view.

"Even last week, I made it clear to Max Kruse what I expect from him, both on and off the pitch," Low said in a DFB statement.

"I want players to focus on football and the Euros, even between games.

"Last weekend's incident goes against my expectations. Max has once again behaved unprofessionally and I do not accept it.

"The European Championships are on the horizon and we have big goals as a team.

"We need players who are focused and aware of their status as a role model."

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff added that the national setup had "closely coordinated" with Allofs and Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking over the decision.