'Manchester United want us to win the title' - Kyle Walker delivers warning to Liverpool

Kyle Walker says Manchester United fans have told him they want Manchester City to win the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side are two points clear of City having played a game more, and United know that victory over Pep Guardiola's men on Wednesday would hand Liverpool a major boost in their quest for a first league championship since 1990.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are three points adrift of the top four following Sunday's 4-0 thrashing by Everton, but some of the club's fans remain conflicted ahead of this week's clash at Old Trafford.

However, Walker believes that United players will be going all out for victory despite the mixed views of their supporters.

“United fans are in a difficult situation obviously,” he said. “When I’m out and about or walking my dogs, United fans are coming up to me saying, ‘We’d rather City win the league than Liverpool’.

“It’s strange to hear but I can assure you the United players aren’t going to leave a red carpet and say, ‘Go on City, score past us’.

“They’re going to make it difficult because it’s a game of football and they’re fighting for the top four as well so they need the points.”

City were confirmed as last season's champions when United lost at home to West Brom in mid-April, but only after they had spurned the chance to seal the deal against their neighbours.

Guardiola's men stormed into a two-goal lead against United at the Etihad Stadium, only for their rivals to turn the game on its head and win 3-2.

Walker admits that the defeat was a disappointment, but he insists that City have already enacted their revenge by beating United in November.

“Obviously we could have won it against them last season and they scored a couple of good goals and got the victory,” he said. “That was probably what every United fan wanted with City not winning the title at the Etihad against United.

“We don’t owe them one because we won against them [3-1] earlier in the season but it’s one for the fans and it’s one for us to get closer to being the Premier League champions.”

READ MORE...

The 50 best players in the Premier League this season