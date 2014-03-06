La Liga Preview: Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone's men sit third in the Spanish top flight, two points adrift of second-placed Barcelona and three points off city rivals and leaders Real Madrid.

However, Atletico's title charge has waned in recent weeks as they have picked up just one win from their last four league fixtures, while they also conceded a late equaliser to miss out on victory against Real on Sunday.

Saturday's trip to Vigo marks the beginning of a series of very winnable fixtures for the men from the Spanish capital, who face Espanyol, Real Betis and Granada before the end of March.

Atleti picked up a 2-1 win when the sides met in Madrid in October, and are unbeaten in the last five meetings between the two.

Diego Costa netted both goals on that occasion, before Nolito found the back of the net 19 minutes from time for a Celta consolation.

The Vigo outfit saw a five-game unbeaten run brought to an end by Elche last time out, but will be keen to get back to winning ways in their charge for a place in the top half, and Nolito believes that his side have the capabilities to outwit Atleti.

"They're a brilliant team, they're competing against Real Madrid and Barcelona for La Liga, which gives them enormous merit," he is quoted as saying by Faro De Vigo. "We've got to be very careful and focused.

"We need to show more intensity than they do, because if you're not intense enough against a great team like them, you've no chance.

"In the end though, it's 11 against 11 and even though we know it's going to be really difficult, we’ll be going out there to win, even if we can grab it in the final minute."

Atleti are without full-back Javier Manquillo (neck), who has taken his first steps towards making a return to training, while defender Rafinha (toe) is a doubt for the hosts and forward Mario Bermejo (thigh) could be back in contention.