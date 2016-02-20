La Liga Review: Barcelona nine points clear after Las Palmas win

Luis Suarez scored his 25th league goal of the season as Barcelona beat Las Palmas 2-1 to move nine points clear at the top of La Liga.

With Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid not in action, Barcelona knew a win would improve their dominant position even further and Suarez gave Luis Enrique's men an early lead.

Willian Jose equalised for the hosts, but Neymar hit the winner after Las Palmas goalkeeper Javi Varas parried Lionel Messi's shot to the Brazil international.

Barcelona's eighth straight league victory increases their grip on the title race, with Sevilla visiting the Camp Nou next weekend.

John Guidetti hit a brace as Celta Vigo held off a late Eibar fightback to win 3-2 at home to climb above into sixth spot, while Real Betis and Sporting Gijon drew 1-1 after German Pezzella cancelled out Carlos Castro's opening goal.

Marco Asensio's goal early in the second half helped Espanyol move away from the relegation places, the 20-year-old midfielder's strike sealing a 1-0 win at home over Deportivo La Coruna.