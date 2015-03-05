Lacazette: Lyon may sell me for right price

Lacazette was heavily linked with a move away from the Stade de Gerland before the start of the season.

After scoring 25 goals so far in a season in which he missed almost a month due to a recent thigh injury, Lacazette is likely to be a hot commodity again, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool all said to be keen on the France international.

"Last year, when I was being talked about regarding a possible transfer, that worried me because I struggled to deal with all the speculation which was coming from all sides," Lacazette told OL TV.

"My aim is now to do my best this season and at the end of the season we shall see.

"I know that several clubs are watching me, but I will think about whether I want to leave or stay later on and then we shall see.

"At the moment I cannot say if I am staying or not, because if a club puts a certain amount of millions of euros on the table, the president will probably tell me to leave."