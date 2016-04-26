Lahm desperate for away goal in Spain

Bayern Munich are determined to end their goal drought in Spain when they travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga giants have not been able to score in their last two away legs in the semi-finals in Spain – against Real Madrid and Barcelona – and have then failed to turn the ties around in the home game.

Semi-final exits have denied them a chance to add to their five Champions League/European Cup titles, but captain Philip Lahm hopes to end that sequence against Atletico.

Pep Guardiola's side travel to Vicente Calderon for the first game of their last-four encounter, and an away goal is top of Lahm's priority list.

"Of course we know what has happened [in the past], we have not scored," he told a media conference.

"Tomorrow it is our main task to score an away goal.

"We are prepared [for Atletico]. We know that anything is possible but we must concentrate on our own game and stay calm.

"We are very excited about this week, the Champions League final and at the weekend we can become Bundesliga champions."

Lahm could be joined in the Bayern defence by Jerome Boateng after he was included in the travelling party.

Boateng has not played since January 22 due to injury, but Pep Guardiola has hinted he could return at Vicente Calderon.

The coach added: "Three months is a long time to be out for but he has a lot of experience and character. We'll decide tomorrow."