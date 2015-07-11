Lahm doubts Di Maria signing

Philipp Lahm doubts Bayern Munich will sign Manchester United winger Angel di Maria.

After a difficult first season in the Premier League, Di Maria is a serious transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, while Bayern are reportedly interested in the Argentina international.

Bayern captain Lahm, however, believes finances may prove to be a stumbling block.

"I don't know if he is a candidate. I don't know where he will go to or if he will stay," Lahm said.

"He costs a huge amount of money. There are so many factors like salary and whatever.

"There are many other people in our club who know more about that topic than me."

Pep Guardiola has already recruited Douglas Costa, Sven Ulreich and Joshua Kimmich, while fan favourite Bastian Schweinsteiger is tipped to depart for United.

And when asked what Bayern need to be successful again, Lahm added: "Nothing. The team has shown that it can compete well in all competitions.

"Last year we had a lot of problems with injuries. If all would have been fit our chances would have been better in every competition.

"Nevertheless - like I said five years ago - Bayern always has to have an eye on the market, how can we bring the team forward? But the team we have is completely competitive. We have shown that during the recent years."