Lahm hails Schweinsteiger as United links rumble on

Amid renewed speculation linking Bastian Schweinsteiger with a move to Manchester United, Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has hailed the qualities of his long-time colleague.

Schweinsteiger has spent his entire senior career at Bayern, but reports suggest he could be set to leave the German champions to link up with his former coach, Louis van Gaal, at Old Trafford.

Asked if Bayern still need Schweinsteiger, Lahm said: "At first I don't know if there are any discussions [but] I think you don't have to discuss the qualities of Basti.

"He has shown what he is capable of and how important he is for the club and for the national team.

"So no need for discussions about that."

Lahm suggested he was not in a position to provide advice to Schweinsteiger regarding the latter's future.

"Everybody has to make his own decisions. Do I need a new challenge? Do I want to see something new or whatever? He has to make that decision on his own, nobody can give him any advice with that," added Lahm.

"It’s a thing between him and the club."