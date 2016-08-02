Lahm: Schweinsteiger destined to return to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm believes Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is destined to return to the Bundesliga champions once he hangs up his boots.

The 32-year-old spent his entire career at Bayern until leaving the club for United last season.

But Lahm has little doubt he will return to the club in a different role after his time as a player has come to an end.

"It is important to get players who achieved a lot involved," Lahm told Sport Bild.

"Someone like Schweinsteiger is destined to work at Bayern again.

"He knows everyone here and knows about everything that is going on."

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, meanwhile, was quick to stress that the club are ready to offer the ex-Germany international an opportunity to return when the opportunity arises.

"We are happy to sit down with him if he ever expresses a desire to return to Bayern in a different role," he added.

Schweinsteiger endured a difficult first season at United, partially due to ongoing injury problems, and there are doubts over his future at Old Trafford as reports claim he is not part of Jose Mourinho's plans.

The midfielder's contract in Manchester runs until 2018.