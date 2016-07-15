LaLiga 2016-17 fixtures: Real Madrid

Real Madrid will begin their bid for a first LaLiga title in five years with a trip to Real Sociedad on the opening weekend of the 2016-17 season.

Zinedine Zidane's side are scheduled to meet Clasico rivals Barcelona on December 4 at the Camp Nou before hosting the return clash five games from the end of the campaign on April 23.

After the initial Clasico clash, Madrid will travel to Japan to take part in the Club World Cup between December 8-18, meaning the Champions League holders will have a home-match with Deportivo La Coruna and trip to Valencia that are scheduled during this period rearranged.

Madrid will face capital city rivals Atletico Madrid on November 20 at the Vicente Calderon and April 9 at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's 2016-17 La Liga fixtures in full:

21/08/2016 - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

28/08/2016 - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

11/09/2016 - Real Madrid v Osasuna

18/09/2016 - Espanyol v Real Madrid

21/09/2016 - Real Madrid v Villarreal

25/09/2016 - Las Palmas v Real Madrid

02/10/2016 - Real Madrid v Eibar

16/10/2016 - Real Betis v Real Madrid

23/10/2016 - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

30/10/2016 - Alaves v Real Madrid

06/11/2016 - Real Madrid v Leganes

20/11/2016 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

27/11/2016 - Real Madrid v Sporting Gijon

04/12/2016 - Barcelona v Real Madrid

11/12/2016 - Real Madrid v Deportivo*

18/12/2016 - Valencia v Real Madrid*

08/01/2017 - Real Madrid v Granada

15/01/2017 - Sevilla v Real Madrid

22/01/2017 - Real Madrid v Malaga

29/01/2017 - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

05/02/2017 - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

12/02/2017 - Osasuna v Real Madrid

19/02/2017 - Real Madrid v Espanyol

26/02/2017 - Villarreal v Real Madrid

01/03/2017 - Real Madrid v Las Palmas

05/03/2017 - Eibar v Real Madrid

12/03/2017 - Real Madrid v Real Betis

19/03/2017 - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid

02/04/2017 - Real Madrid v Alaves

05/04/2017 - Leganes v Real Madrid

09/04/2017 - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

16/04/2017 - Sporting Gijon v Real Madrid

23/04/2017 - Real Madrid v Barcelona

26/04/2017 - Deportivo v Real Madrid

07/05/2017 - Granada v Real Madrid

14/05/2017 - Real Madrid v Sevilla

21/05/2017 - Malaga v Real Madrid

* Matches that will be rearranged due to being scheduled during Madrid's participation in the Club World Cup.