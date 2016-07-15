LaLiga 2016-17 fixtures: Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane's European champions open their LaLiga campaign against Real Sociedad and face Barcelona on December 4 and April 23.
Real Madrid will begin their bid for a first LaLiga title in five years with a trip to Real Sociedad on the opening weekend of the 2016-17 season.
Zinedine Zidane's side are scheduled to meet Clasico rivals Barcelona on December 4 at the Camp Nou before hosting the return clash five games from the end of the campaign on April 23.
After the initial Clasico clash, Madrid will travel to Japan to take part in the Club World Cup between December 8-18, meaning the Champions League holders will have a home-match with Deportivo La Coruna and trip to Valencia that are scheduled during this period rearranged.
Madrid will face capital city rivals Atletico Madrid on November 20 at the Vicente Calderon and April 9 at the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid's 2016-17 La Liga fixtures in full:
21/08/2016 - Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
28/08/2016 - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
11/09/2016 - Real Madrid v Osasuna
18/09/2016 - Espanyol v Real Madrid
21/09/2016 - Real Madrid v Villarreal
25/09/2016 - Las Palmas v Real Madrid
02/10/2016 - Real Madrid v Eibar
16/10/2016 - Real Betis v Real Madrid
23/10/2016 - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
30/10/2016 - Alaves v Real Madrid
06/11/2016 - Real Madrid v Leganes
20/11/2016 - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
27/11/2016 - Real Madrid v Sporting Gijon
04/12/2016 - Barcelona v Real Madrid
11/12/2016 - Real Madrid v Deportivo*
18/12/2016 - Valencia v Real Madrid*
08/01/2017 - Real Madrid v Granada
15/01/2017 - Sevilla v Real Madrid
22/01/2017 - Real Madrid v Malaga
29/01/2017 - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
05/02/2017 - Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
12/02/2017 - Osasuna v Real Madrid
19/02/2017 - Real Madrid v Espanyol
26/02/2017 - Villarreal v Real Madrid
01/03/2017 - Real Madrid v Las Palmas
05/03/2017 - Eibar v Real Madrid
12/03/2017 - Real Madrid v Real Betis
19/03/2017 - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
02/04/2017 - Real Madrid v Alaves
05/04/2017 - Leganes v Real Madrid
09/04/2017 - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
16/04/2017 - Sporting Gijon v Real Madrid
23/04/2017 - Real Madrid v Barcelona
26/04/2017 - Deportivo v Real Madrid
07/05/2017 - Granada v Real Madrid
14/05/2017 - Real Madrid v Sevilla
21/05/2017 - Malaga v Real Madrid
* Matches that will be rearranged due to being scheduled during Madrid's participation in the Club World Cup.
