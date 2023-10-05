Lamine Yamal bathroom break leaves Barça a man down for almost 10 minutes vs Porto

Barcelona found themselves a man down for almost 10 minutes in their Champions League clash at Porto on Wednesday night after youngster Lamine Yamal took an extended bathroom break at the Estadio do Dragao.

The forward was named in the line-up against Porto by coach Xavi and became the youngest starter in Chamoions League history at 16 years and 83 days.

Yamal, who was born in July 2007, beats the previous record of 16 years and 86 days held by former Chelsea left-back Celestine Babayaro during his time at Anderlecht.

And it was a happy occasion for the young Spanish international as Barcelona edged out Porto thanks to a goal from Ferran Torres in added time at the end of the first half.

However, Yamal was forced to leave the pitch after 71 minutes due to a stomach problem and his extended bathroom break left Barcelona a man down until he was eventually substituted by Sergi Roberto with 80 minutes on the clock.

Speaking after the game, his 100th as Barcelona coach, Xavi said: "Lamine Yamal felt poorly. He had been telling me for a while that he wasn't feeling good, that he was feeling sick. That his belly was hurting.

"We took advantage of a break [in play], but he was unable to carry on."

Barcelona top Group H with six points from their two games in the competition so far this season and look set for a smooth passage to the knockout rounds after dropping down to the Europa League after finishing third in their sector in each of the last two seasons.

Yamal, meanwhile, is expected to be available for Sunday's LaLiga game away to Granada.

Who is Lamine Yamal? Everything you need to know about the Barcelona wonderkid after he became the youngest starter in Champions League history.

Yamal became Barcelona's youngest ever first-team player when he made his debut for the Catalan club in LaLiga back in April.

And the youngster has now reportedly been given a €1 billion release clause by Barcelona.