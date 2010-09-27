Lampard out for two more weeks

The midfielder needs at least two more weeks rest to recover from his hernia surgery, also ruling him out of Sunday's Premier League derby against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

"Frank will not play tomorrow," Ancelotti told reporters. "He will also miss the next England international. It is a bigger problem than we first thought but he should be fit after the international break."

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel said Lampard's absence was a big blow.

"There are other players who can do a similar job to Frank but it is a massive loss to the team," he said. "I think we are coping well without him... but he is a fantastic player and we can't wait to have him back."

Lampard has missed Chelsea's last four matches.

England face Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on October 12.

