Larsson steps down after Helsingborgs relegation

Henrik Larsson has left his post as head coach of Helsingborgs in the wake of their relegation from the top flight.

The five-time Swedish champions saw their 23-year stint in the Allsvenskan come to an end after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Halmstads last Sunday.

Larsson's son Jordan was confronted by furious fans after the final whistle, prompting the 45-year-old to admit that he would "not walk alone" in the town where he spent two spells as a player.

The former Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United striker has now stepped down from his role following a meeting with the club's directors.

In a statement confirming the news, Helsingborgs director Mats-Ola Schulze said: "Myself, the board, Henrik Larsson and the rest of the leadership team, together with the players, bear the responsibility for this relegation in solidarity.

"I, together with the board, want to thank Henrik for the comprehensive restructuring that has been done in the football organisation during 2015 and 2016."

Larsson has waived his right to a pay-off in order to help Helsingborgs prepare financially for a challenge to return to the top flight, the club added.