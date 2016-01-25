Lasagna to satisfy Carpi's hunger after Inter equaliser

Carpi hero Kevin Lasagna has promised to buy dinner for his team-mates after they picked up a shock point at Inter on Sunday.

The 10-man Serie A strugglers turned stomachs at San Siro after Lasagna earned them a 1-1 draw with a stoppage-time goal.

Carpi remain in the bottom three despite the creditable point, but the 23-year-old striker was keen to reward his team-mates, who are now unbeaten in four league games.

"It was a dream to score my goal here," Lasagna, a boyhood fan of Inter, said.

"This result is important because it give us confidence, we can continue to get points and try to get to safety as soon as possible.

"Our struggles were more of a mental issue. Now we have broken through we are doing much better and I can't wait to pay for dinner for my team-mates as promised."