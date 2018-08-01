Lazio sign Badelj and Correa
Lazio have bolstered their squad with two new signings, bringing in Milan Badelj on a free and splashing out on Joaquin Correa.
Lazio have completed the signings of Milan Badelj and Joaquin Correa, the club have confirmed.
Croatia international Badelj was a free agent after leaving Fiorentina, while Correa joins from Sevilla in a reported €20million deal.
Both players underwent medicals on Monday, with Lazio announcing their arrivals a day later.
Badelj, who spent four years with Fiorentina, has signed a four-year deal.
Former Sampdoria winger Correa has agreed a five-year contract, having started 15 LaLiga matches in each of his two seasons with Sevilla.
BREAKING NEWSDue novità: e Milan sono ufficialmente due calciatori de !August 1, 2018
