A-League: Wanderers face in-form Adelaide

The clash at Coopers Stadium will be the Wanderers' third match in eight days after winning the Sydney derby before a 3-1 loss to the Melbourne Victory on Tuesday.

Tony Popovic's second-placed team face another test in Round 15 when they meet an Adelaide side unbeaten in their past five.

The Wanderers have won the past three meetings with the Reds, including a 2-1 victory in November last year on the back of a Tomi Juric brace.

Popovic usually sets up a defensive-minded side away from home, but after having no luck against the Victory, perhaps a change would work in Adelaide.

That would mean starting the likes of Juric, Youssouf Hersi and Shinji Ono - who were all on the bench at AAMI Park.

Adelaide beat league leaders Brisbane 2-1 last time out, yet the clash with the Wanderers is a different test.

While the Roar attacked - even with 10 men - they may find it more difficult to break down a stubborn Wanderers defence.

Brisbane should bounce back when they travel to nib Stadium to take on the Perth Glory on Friday.

Mike Mulvey's men - four points clear at the top - are likely to have star striker Besart Berisha back starting in a huge boost.

Also on Friday, the Melbourne Heart could break the A-League record for most games without a win when the Newcastle Jets visit AAMI Park.

The Heart are without a win in their past 20 - including 14 this season to be nine points from second last - and face an unwanted record.

The undermanned Melbourne Victory could climb into second with a win at Wellington and other results going their way.

Sydney will be aiming to break a four-game winless run when they host the Central Coast Mariners on Saturday.