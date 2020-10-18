Lebusa: We’re desperate to win the MTN8

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa is hoping their fortunes will change in the MTN8 starting with their clash against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians will kick start their MTN8 campaign when they welcome Celtic to the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 6pm.

Lebusa has already lifted the top eight trophy on one occasion during his time at Ajax Cape Town when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizebeth on 19 September 2015.

However, Lebusa believes his side has the quality within the squad to clinch the MTN8 trophy, which has eluded that over the years.

‘Ever since I joined the team, whenever we play the MTN 8, I know that the guys want to win this trophy. It has been a while since we last won it,’ Lebusa told his club’s official website.

‘It has been more than ten years and I think that we have been unlucky because we are so desperate to win it. We have to be calm and give our best.’

He added: ‘I have won the trophy and one thing about this competition is that it has a very short format, once you win the opening game, you are already in the semi-finals.

‘With the quality that we have in the team once we get through the first round, who knows, we might win the cup. We are going to do our best to make sure that we fight and bring the cup home! It all starts this weekend in our clash against Bloemfontein Celtic.’