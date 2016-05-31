Ledley passed fit for Wales Euro 2016 squad

Joe Ledley has been passed fit for Wales' final squad for Euro 2016.

The Crystal Palace midfielder suffered a broken leg in the Premier League clash with Stoke City on May 7 and was a doubt to be included in Chris Coleman's plans.

However, the 29-year-old has recovered sufficiently to be named in the final 23-man squad that will travel to France for group games against England, Russia and Slovakia, who they face on June 11.

"With this type of injury, he's ahead of the curve," Coleman said on Tuesday. "We think he's got a good chance for that [Slovakia] game."

Coleman's squad contains few other surprises, with star names including Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey joined by 20-year-old Fulham forward George Williams. Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett misses out.

Wales take on England in Lens on June 16 before facing Russia in their final Group B game four days later.

Wales squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Liverpool), Owain Fon Williams (Inverness Caledonian Thistle).

Defenders: Chris Gunter (Reading), James Chester (West Brom), Ashley Williams (Swansea City), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Neil Taylor (Swansea City), James Collins (West Ham), Jazz Richards (Fulham).

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Liverpool), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Andy King (Leicester City), David Edwards (Wolves), Jonny Williams (Cyrstal Palace), David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest), George Williams (Fulham).

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Hal Robson-Kanu (Reading), Sam Vokes (Burnley), Simon Church (MK Dons), David Cotterill (Birmingham).