Lee Bowyer believes both Luton goals should not have stood as Charlton go down

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer hit out at the decision to award Luton their two goals during his side’s 2-1 Championship defeat at Kenilworth Road.

The Addicks chief took issue with both Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s equaliser and Izzy Brown’s winner early in the second half.

He said: “We took the lead and then they got a goal shortly after which was offside and I feel for my players, because it’s tough on them at the moment.

“We’ve got so many things going against us, they’re giving everything and tonight I feel for them as they’ve lost a game from two decisions which they didn’t deserve that from the efforts they put in.

“It’s handball, he (Brown) took the ball in the path, unfortunately for him, it’s hit a bobble and then bounced up, and he didn’t use his knee to put it into his path.

“I’ve seen it, it was his arm and I understand the game moves so quickly, but it’s handball, not only the first goal when the fella’s (James Collins) falling over our goalkeeper as the ball goes past him.

“You’ve got that one then you’ve got a handball, two decisions, that if we had VAR would not have stood.

“Both those goals would have not stood if we had VAR in our division, but it’s not, so I feel for my players, because they’ve given everything and we’ve come away with nothing.”

Town chief Graeme Jones was understandably thrilled to see his team end a run of five straight defeats, saying: “I was really, really satisfied as I have to see beyond results sometimes.

“I felt we were making progress, but there comes to a point where you’ve got to get a football result and I said that to the boys tonight.

“I picked the same team, I was fortunate enough to do that, and I asked the boys to take responsibility, as they’ve got enough information in them.

“I think Charlton changed their shape three times in the game, we adapted quicker, they adapted on the pitch, the players took responsibility for that, there comes a point where the boys have got to take responsibility and we were there tonight, and it was a key moment.”

The visitors had moved in front on seven minutes, Jonathan Leko bursting away to beat James Shea after Sonny Bradley’s error.

However, just 12 minutes later, the Hatters were level through Mpanzu’s first-time blast from inside the area.

Brown then completed the turnaround after 54 minutes, while Andrew Shinnie also hit the bar from 20 yards as Town searched for a third.

Charlton almost grabbed a point late on, Conor Gallagher denied by the woodwork, as victory meant Luton climbed out of the relegation zone.