Lee Bowyer hoping takeover can establish Charlton in the Championship

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer is hoping the takeover of the club by East Street Investments can secure their Championship footing after another defeat at Swansea.

Yan Dhanda’s first-half strike was enough to propel the Swans into the play-off places and seal a first win in three matches.

The injury-ravaged Addicks are now just five points clear of the bottom three after their miserable run of one win in 14 games.

East Street Investments’ takeover of Charlton was confirmed four hours before kick-off by the English Football League.

But the optimism from the travelling Charlton fans disappeared in the 14th minute when Dhanda fired in the opener.

The Liverpool academy product started a clinical attacking move with a sweeping ball out to Connor Roberts, who charged down the right before playing it inside to George Byers.

Andre Ayew and Wayne Routledge exchanged passes during a neat build-up before Dhanda curled the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of box.

And despite a late onslaught from the visitors, Swansea held on to move up into sixth.

“I’m over the moon, everyone is happy, I’m happy, the fans are happy,” said Bowyer of the takeover.

“The most important thing is that the club is moving forward.

“We have a group of people who want to do good things for the football club.

“I’ve met Matt (Southall, chairman) a couple of times and positive things are being said.

“It can only mean good things for the football club but it won’t happen overnight. We need to build up to be an established Championship side.

“I’m proud, I asked the young players to go out and grab their opportunity. I knew the youngsters would give me everything they got and they didn’t disappoint.

“We were the better side in the second half and on another day we score one and go on and win the game but it wouldn’t go in.

“The most important thing was that they didn’t give in. I want to win every game, but I can’t say anything there than I’m proud of them.

“They were a credit to the football club, to keep going on two days rest is tough, but they keep going and I can’t fault them.”

Swansea are now into the top six ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup fixtures despite winning just one of their last three games.

“It’s good to be back to winning ways and get three points,” said boss Steve Cooper.

“I thought in the first half we were excellent. I felt we were as good as we have been here this season. We were good for the 1-0 lead, but the frustration was that it was not two or three.

“We looked a real threat today, I am certainly pleased with some of the football we played.

“The second half was not a surprise, we’ve had so many games over the festive period. A lot of lads have played a lot of games recently, even though we made changes.

“They were obviously chasing the game so there were some long balls and direct play. We naturally played a bit deeper because we wanted to see out the result.

“I know Freddie (Woodman) has had a couple of saves to make, but you expect him to make those, there were not any big chances for Charlton.”