How to watch Brentford vs Burnley: Live streams, TV channels as Scott Parker aims to take the Clarets out of the Premier League drop zone

Watch Brentford vs Burnley today as former Chelsea and Fulham midfielder Scott Parker returns to west London. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Burnley key information • Date: Saturday, 29 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Scott Parker and Burnley have only one team below them in the Premier League table heading into their 13th game of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are a long way behind them, granted, but after three losses on the bounce there's work to be done to keep the Clarets on track.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Burnley online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Brentford vs Burnley on TV in the UK?

Brentford vs Burnley falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Brentford vs Burnley in the US

Brentford vs Burnley will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or YouTube TV.

How to watch Brentford vs Burnley in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Is there a Brentford vs Burnley free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game, but you may be able to watch Brentford vs Burnley for free using a free broadcaster trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering, as we all often do.

Watch Brentford vs Burnley from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Brentford vs Burnley. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

Brentford vs Burnley: Premier League preview

Promoted Burnley have picked up 10 points from their first 12 matches, a total that last season's promoted teams could only have dreamed about at such an early stage.

In that sense, the relegation battle is much more competitive in 2025-26, but the bottom three are now all piling up the losses rather than just the abject Wolves.

Brentford are six points ahead of Burnley and a nine-point gap between the two by Saturday evening would arguably be the start of a meaningful divide in the bottom half of table.

Keith Andrews' Bees have lost two of their last three, sandwiching defeats against Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion around a win against Newcastle United.

Tickets

This fixture has been played just twice in the Premier League, both won at home by Brentford.

Burnley are yet to score at the Gtech Community Stadium and fell victim to Ivan Toney on their first visit and the Mbeumo-Wissa axis of attack on their second.

They have no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday's game but Brentford have lost Fabio Carvalho to an ACL injury that has unfortunately cut his season short.

Another Brentford win at home would keep them within in touching distance with the back of the chasing pack. For Burnley, it already looks like only survival matters.

Brentford vs Burnley: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 2-0 Burnley

FourFourTwo predicts a continuation of Burnley's drought at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Andrews getting the better of Parker for a win to nil.