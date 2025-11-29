Is Man City vs Leeds on TV? Live streams, watch online as under-fire Daniel Farke takes on Pep Guardiola at the Etihad

Watch Manchester City vs Leeds United today with second place up for grabs for the home team. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City vs Leeds United key information • Date: Saturday, 29 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Last weekend will live long in the memory for Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, who was challenged directly by a trespassing fan during his team's home loss against Aston Villa.

On Saturday, they take on a Manchester City team looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Man City vs Leeds online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Manchester City vs Leeds United on TV in the UK?

Manchester City vs Leeds United is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Manchester City vs Leeds United in the US

Manchester City vs Leeds United is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Manchester City vs Leeds United in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Leeds United through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Is there a Manchester City vs Leeds United free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Manchester City vs Leeds United by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Manchester City vs Leeds United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Manchester City vs Leeds United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Manchester City vs Leeds United: Premier League preview

Man City lost at home against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in midweek, albeit with many changes to Pep Guardiola's line-up, and were beaten by Newcastle United in their last Premier League fixture.

They'd won six out of seven in all competitions before that and one of the patterns that's been emerging points, it might be suggested, to a rediscovered reliance on striker Erling Haaland.

The Leeds-born sharpshooter has been in incredible goalscoring form this season – he's scored 19 times already without counting goals for Norway – but when he's not present or not scoring, they're not getting results nearly so easily.

But Haaland will encounter a team with twice as many goals conceded as scored in the Premier League this season when he faces Leeds on Saturday.

Tickets

Farke's Leeds have lost their last three league fixtures and were dropped into the relegation zone by their defeat at the hands of Villa at Elland Road last Sunday.

They've beaten Man City once in their last seven attempts in the Premier League and FA Cup, losing the last four. 7-0 and 4-0 losses in 2021-22 have been difficult to forget.

The Yorkshire side's last victory over City did come away from home. The Etihad Stadium was empty in April 2021 when a dramatic double from unlikely scorer Stuart Dallas condemned the league leaders to defeat.

Leeds' current manager would get a huge boost from a similar result to the one achieved by Marcelo Bielsa. Speculation is growing louder.

Manchester City vs Leeds United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 3-0 Leeds United

FourFourTwo predicts a comfortable home win followed by a febrile atmosphere at Elland Road when Chelsea head to West Yorkshire in midweek.