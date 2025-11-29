How to watch Everton vs Newcastle: Live streams, TV coverage for Premier League clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium

Watch Everton vs Newcastle United today as the Toffees welcome Newcastle to their new home for the first time. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United are 14th in the Premier League table but their win over Manchester City last weekend showed that St James' Park can still host some eye-catching performances.

The Magpies' away from is another story. After avoiding defeat in their first four away games of the season in all competitions, they've now lost all of the next four.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Everton vs Newcastle United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Everton vs Newcastle United on TV in the UK?

Everton vs Newcastle United is this weekend's Saturday 5.30pm match in the Premier League and will be shown live by Sky Sports in the UK.

It will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. If you have the necessary subscriptions it can also be streamed via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Outside the UK this weekend? Keep your regular app access using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. More on that below.

Watch Everton vs Newcastle United in the US

Everton vs Newcastle United will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or YouTube TV.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle United in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Newcastle United through Stan Sport.

Is there a Everton vs Newcastle United free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game, but you may be able to watch Everton vs Newcastle United for free using a free broadcaster trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering, as we all often do.

Watch Everton vs Newcastle United from anywhere

Out of the country when Everton vs Newcastle United is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN service in the world for its speeds and security credentials.

Everton vs Newcastle United: Premier League preview

Newcastle follow their Champions League loss at Marseille with a visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday knowing that defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United and Brentford throw their away abilities into doubt.

Everton have quickly settled into a familiar rhythm at their new home stadium, winning three out of six in the Premier League and losing just once as they begin to climb the table.

The Toffees won their last home game against Fulham and will be on a high after Monday night's bizarre victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

David Moyes will be without Idrissa Gana Gueye for the next three games after he was sent off for slapping teammate Michael Keane, but Everton winning that match with ten men took an almighty group effort.

Midfielders James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam are both a booking away from joining Gueye on the suspended list, an eventuality Moyes would surely like to avoid at the start of the busy winter period.

Newcastle's last visit to Goodison Park ended in a 0-0 draw and they were beaten 3-0 in their previous game at the old ground, in December 2023. Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto got the goals that night.

The Magpies' most recent away win against Everton was a 4-1 victory in April 2023. Joelinton and Jacob Murphy, two of the players on the scoresheet, both played 90 minutes in the Premier League win against Man City last weekend.

Everton vs Newcastle United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 1-1 Newcastle United

FourFourTwo predicts a tight affair with lots of chances but few goals as Everton maintain the three-point gap.