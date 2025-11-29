Is Spurs vs Fulham on TV? Live streams for London derby in the Premier League

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham today as Spurs attempt to keep pace with the chasing pack in the Premier League. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham key information • Date: Saturday, 29 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Tottenham Hotspur have home advantage and the higher league position when they meet London rivals Fulham but it's the Cottagers who have the better recent form.

Spurs are winless in three matches in the Premier League. After two wins for Fulham in the same time frame, albeit against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland, Marco Silva might fancy his chances. Fulham's away form could stand in his way.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham on TV in the UK?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham is a relatively rare 8.00pm Saturday match in the Premier League and will be shown live by Sky Sports in the UK.

It will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. If you have the necessary subscriptions it can also be streamed via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham in the US

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, or YouTube TV.

Is there a Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game, but you may be able to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham for free using a free broadcaster trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering, as we all often do.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham from anywhere

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham: Premier League preview

It's threatening to become a frustrating season for Spurs, who won five of their first seven fixtures in all competitions but have struggled to maintain that pace.

Thomas Frank's team haven't won a Premier League match since the end of October and their last league win at home was, remarkably, in their first game of the season against relegation-threatened Burnley.

Since then, AFC Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Chelsea have all won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs also failed to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United.

It's no wonder there's growing dissent among the home support in north London and last weekend's derby defeat up the road at Arsenal won't have done anything to ease the tension.

Fulham can embrace a more positive outlook in the very short-term thanks to two wins in three in the Premier League but Silva will be cognisant of the fact that it's also two wins in seven and the others were all defeats.

Their stability is the result of recent wins at home but Fulham are yet to win a league fixture away from Craven Cottage this season and that's a worry. Five defeats out of six merely reinforces the point.

Indeed, Fulham are second-from-bottom in the Premier League away table with as many points as Wolves, whose single draw of the season on the road was at Spurs.

Spurs have a draw and a win from their last two home games against Fulham. Another three points would go some way to settling the nerves around his appointment and progress.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Fulham

FourFourTwo predicts that Fulham's away failings will trump Spurs' shortcomings in recent months.