'Jack Grealish reminds me of myself - it doesn't matter if he loses the ball, he always wants it again… He's handsome as well!' Paul Gascoigne on why he can't imagine Grealish missing the World Cup

Features
By Contributions from published

Gazza is a big fan of Everton loan star Grealish

Paul Gascoigne shot for the December 2025 issue of FourFourTwo magazine
Paul Gascoigne is a big fan of Jack Grealish (Image credit: Future/James Cheadle)

In this modern-day, sanitised era of football, the role of the swaggering, free-thinking maverick has been sadly diminished.

Paul Gascoigne was a classic of this genre, a player who could do things on the pitch that most other players could only dream of. And while there will never be another Gazza, there is one player in the current England set-up that reminds him of himself.

Gazza on Jack Grealish

Paul Gascoigne scores his famous goal for England against Scotland at Euro 96

Paul Gascoigne scores his famous goal for England against Scotland at Euro 96 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That would be a certain Jack Grealish, the Manchester City loanee who is spending the current season on loan at Everton as he looks to get his career back on track following a pair of seasons where he has struggled with fitness and form.

“It doesn’t matter if he loses the ball, he always wants it again,” Gascogine tells FourFourTwo when asked why Grealish reminds him of himself.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Iliman Ndiaye of Everton celebrates with Jack Grealish after scoring the first Everton goal during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at Stadium of Light on November 03, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Grealish is spending the current season on loan at Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s handsome as well! It amazes me when managers put him sub, because he’s always dangerous.”

Grealish was born five years after Gazza’s spellbinding Italia 90 performances and was yet to celebrate his first birthday when the former Spurs and Lazio star scored his brilliant goal against Scotland at Euro 96, but Grealish has often said that Gazza is his hero.

When the 30-year-old joined Everton on loan in the summer, he opted for the no.18 shirt, partly inspired by Gascoigne wearing it during his time with the Toffees.

“Yeah I saw that, I think Wayne Rooney had that number as well,” Gazza says. “I heard one of the commentators say it and thought, ‘Oh, that’s nice of him.’ Everton’s a good club, I enjoyed it when I was there.”

Grealish will be hoping his bright start to his stint on Merseyside will help him in his quest to return to the England squad ahead of next summer’s World Cup, and he certainly has the backing of his idol.

Paul Gascoigne

Gazza sees a lot of himself in Grealish (Image credit: Alamy)

“Definitely, and I think he’ll make it,” Gazza replies when asked if the £100million man will be on the plane at the end of the season. “I can’t see him not going, because he’s always going to be a threat.”

Like Gazza, Grealish has delivered at major tournaments before, most notably at Euro 2020. “It’s funny, because I met him in the corridor after an England game and said, ‘Are you going home to rest now?’” Gazza remembers, having bumped into Grealish following a match against North Macedonia in June 2023.

“He said, ‘No, I’m going to Las Vegas on the drink,’ and I started laughing. I said, ‘You’ve got potential, mate!’ And he just laughed. I like it when players have a little laugh and a joke, but still perform.”

Paul Gascoigne: Eight (published by Reach Sport) is on sale now in print, ebook and audiobook

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

With contributions from

