Lee Dong-guk named in South Korea squad

The 31-year-old missed the 2006 finals in Germany with a knee injury after he was overlooked by Guus Hiddink in 2002, and while he is currently sidelined with a thigh problem, coach Huh said a lack of attacking options made it impossible to leave Lee out.

Huh cut defender Shin Hyung-min, midfielder Koo Ja-cheol and forward Lee Keun-ho from the squad late on Monday, a day after South Korea slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Belarus in a friendly.

"The fact that I don't have a lot of options in terms of strikers is one of the reasons I chose (Lee Dong-guk)", Huh told reporters, adding that the forward nicknamed the 'Lion King' should be ready to return to action in about a week.

"Even if he can't play against Greece in the first game, I think he'll be ready for the second and third games with Argentina and Nigeria."

Huh said that Lee Keun-ho had been given every chance to prove he was worth a place in the squad but failed to make an impact, while Shin had had a poor game on Sunday.

"Compared to other strikers, Lee Keun-ho hasn't been able to snap out of a slump," he added. "I had high hopes for Shin Hyung-min but he just wasn't vey good against Belarus."

Defender Kang Min-soo was also drafted into the squad after Kwak Tae-hwi was ruled out with a knee injury he picked up against Belarus.

South Korea open their Group B campaign against Greece on June 12 in Port Elizabeth. They play Argentina on June 17 and finish the group stage against Nigeria five days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lee Woon-jae, Kim Young-kwang, Jung Sung-ryong.

Defenders: Lee Young-pyo, Cha Du-ri, Cho Yong-hyung, Oh Beom-seok, Lee Jung-soo, Kim Hyung-il, Kang Min-soo, Kim Dong-jin.

Midfielders: Lee Chung-yong, Park Ji-sung, Kim Jung-woo, Kim Jae-sung, Kim Bo-kyung, Kim Nam-il, Ki Sung-yong.

Forwards: Lee Dong-guk, Lee Seung-ryul, Park Chu-young, Ahn Jung-whan, Yeom Ki-hun.

