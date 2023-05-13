Leeds announce lifetime ban for fan who contronted Newcastle manager Eddie Howe

Leeds United have handed out a lifetime ban to the fan who contronted Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe following the teams' 2-2 at Elland Road on Saturday.

After the final whistle, the supporter somehow evaded security and reached the touchline, where he contronted a startled Howe.

"Leeds United can confirm that following an incident at our Premier League match against Newcastle United today, an arrest has been made and a lifetime ban has also been issued," the Whites said in a statement later on Saturday.

After the match, Howe told BT Sport: "That was a real surprise. I was concentrating on the game. It was the last thing you think could happen."

And he added: "I can't repeat what he said, but it makes you think 'what if?'

"It was personal to me. I can't remember if he pushed me or not; it was such a strange thing to happen. Moments like that make you think. We need to be mindful of security.

"Nobody should have to feel their personal safety is violated when trying to entertain the country. I didn't have time to be fearful, it was over in a flash. But it made me think about things after."

Newcastle stay third after a game in which they were behind and also ahead through two Callum Wilson penalties, which came between goals from Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen.

Leeds missed a penalty of their own at 1-0 and had Junior Firpo sent off in added time. It was their first point since the appointment of Sam Allardyce and they are in 18th place with two games left to play.