Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams Aston Villa time wasting after 'snail-paced match'

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has hit out at Aston Villa for time wasting in the teams' 0-0 draw on Sunday and believes the Premier League need to crack down on the tactic.

The Whites played for over 40 minutes with 10 men after Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half for a second bookable offence.

Despite their numerical advantage, Marsch claims Aston Villa were happy to play out a draw at Elland Road.

"Villa slows the game down and now it's two or three opponents that we've had here that just wanna throw the ball away, take a minute in every goal kick, and so, we need some help to manage this," he told Sky Sports after the game.

"We can't do it alone and the sad thing is, this (Elland Road) is the best environment in the league for me and our fans don't come here to watch a snail-paced match."

Leeds are now 12th in the Premier League table with nine points, one more than 14th-placed Villa and having played one fewer fixture.