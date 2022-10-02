Leeds manager Jesse Marsch slams Aston Villa time wasting after 'snail-paced match'
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has accused Aston Villa of time wasting and believes it is time to crack down on the tactic
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has hit out at Aston Villa for time wasting in the teams' 0-0 draw on Sunday and believes the Premier League need to crack down on the tactic.
The Whites played for over 40 minutes with 10 men after Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half for a second bookable offence.
Despite their numerical advantage, Marsch claims Aston Villa were happy to play out a draw at Elland Road.
"Villa slows the game down and now it's two or three opponents that we've had here that just wanna throw the ball away, take a minute in every goal kick, and so, we need some help to manage this," he told Sky Sports after the game.
"We can't do it alone and the sad thing is, this (Elland Road) is the best environment in the league for me and our fans don't come here to watch a snail-paced match."
Jesse Marsch is NOT happy with Aston Villa ❌😤🗣️"Our fans don't come here to watch a snail-paced match" 🐌 pic.twitter.com/JgrXWEoVVoOctober 2, 2022
Leeds are now 12th in the Premier League table with nine points, one more than 14th-placed Villa and having played one fewer fixture.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
