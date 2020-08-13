Leeds sign Fulham 18-year-old full-back Cody Drameh

Leeds have announced the signing of full-back Cody Drameh on a four-year deal from Fulham.

The 18-year-old follows Wigan striker Joe Gelhardt and Linfield’s Charlie Allen into Elland Road this week, with Jack Harrison having also returned for a third season on loan from Manchester City.

United are back in training this week ahead of their return to the Premier League, but a new deal for head coach Marcelo Bielsa has yet to be announced.

Drameh was a regular for Fulham’s Under-23s side last season and has been capped by England at Under-18 level.