Darren Bent says the promising Ben White would be better off at Leeds than Liverpool

White joined Leeds on loan from Brighton in the summer and has held down a starting place at Elland Road.

After coming in as a replacement for Pontus Jansson, White has played every minute of Leeds' Championship campaign so far.

White's impressive form has seen him linked to Champions League winners and Premier League leaders Liverpool.

But Ex-England forward Darren Bent says the 21-year-old should look to establish himself as a top-flight starter before he moves to a big club.

"What he needs to do, don’t worry about Liverpool – go back to Brighton and nail down a spot there first," Brent told Football Insider.

"Rather than jumping six, seven levels – you’re talking about trying to move (Virgil) van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip."

Brent believes that a return to parent club Brighton, or a permanent move to Leeds if they get promoted, would be the best option for White.

"Go back to Brighton first, nail down a spot, play really well and then he’ll get his move. Don’t jump straight to the top. I get it, these opportunities don’t come around often, but for his own development he needs to just slow himself down," he said

"It’s always brilliant being linked with the top four but concentrate on your football first.

"You never know, Leeds might get promoted, you’re comfortable there, you’re solid there, you could move there (permanently) and then move on from there (in the future)."

Brighton are reported to value White at around £20m, which is attainable for Liverpool, and perhaps even for a newly promoted club too.

White hasn't made any senior appearances for Brighton so far, and may feel more comfortable continuing to play his football in Yorkshire if Leeds gain promotion.

