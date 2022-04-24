Leeds United report: Whites battle Liverpool for Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay
The Yorkshire club will challenge the Reds for the 18-year-old's signature
Liverpool face competition from Leeds United for Aberdeen prospect Calvin Ramsay, according to reports.
The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the 18-year-old, but the Sun reports that they face a late challenge for his signature from their Premier League rivals.
Ramsay will be available for around £3 million, and the Anfield club want to bring him south to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right-back spot.
But Leeds could tempt the Scotland Under-21 international by offering him a better chance of regular first-team football, something he’s unlikely to find under Jurgen Klopp.
Ramsay made his senior bow at Pittodrie last season, but 2021/22 has been his breakthrough campaign after he nailed down a regular spot in the Dons side.
The teenager, who turns 19 in July, has been the first-choice right-back for Aberdeen all season, showing his attacking threat by providing nine assists in 32 games in all competition and scoring one goal.
Wherever he goes, a departure from the north-east of Scotland seems inevitable after a terrible season for Aberdeen.
Jim Goodwin’s side missed out on a top-six finish, ensuring they won’t qualify for Europe, and they now face a nervy end to the season with relegation still possible.
The Dons are ninth, five points clear of the relegation play-off spot with four games remaining, but they have just one win in their last 14 league games.
Leeds are still fighting for Premier League survival and currently sit 16th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.
