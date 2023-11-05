Leicester City legend Wes Morgan reveals the most important player in the 2015/16 title-winning side

Captaining Leicester City to their unprecedented 2015/16 Premier League title triumph was undoubtedly the highlight of Wes Morgan's career.

And one of the former centre-back's Foxes teammates from the time made that incredible success particularly possible.

Catching up with FourFourTwo and reminiscing in that magical season, Morgan explains how the Leicester squad were rendered speechless by one of their summer signings: N'Golo Kante.

N'Golo Kante was Leicester's Players' Player of the Year in 2015/16 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"N’Golo Kante joined us around the same time I got back from international duty," Morgan tells FFT, "and his first training session left the whole squad in awe.

"We didn’t know very much about him before he arrived and were stunned by how talented he was; he was just everywhere. No one I’ve ever played with has made such a big impression as quickly as Kante.

"We had a system that worked perfectly, and he was absolutely integral to it; it was like having an extra man in midfield."

A real unknown quantity when he joined Leicester from Caen in the summer of 2015, Kante featured in all but one game for Claudio Ranieri's side as they wrote one of the great sporting underdog stories to become champions of England ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Frenchman left for Chelsea after a single season at the King Power Stadium – and he went and got himself another Premier League winners medal in 2016/17, as well as scooping the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year double.

