Quiz! Can you name every club that has played in the Premier League?
Since the old First Division was rebranded in 1992-93, 51 teams have featured in the competition – can you remember them all?
Eight minutes on the clock, 51 clubs to guess!
The old English First Division was renamed and rebranded for the 1992-93 season – and the Premier League was born.
There were 22 teams in the inaugural competition, with that number reduced to 20 in 1995-96. The format has remained unchanged since.
This season is the 32nd edition of the Premier League and since that inaugural campaign in 1992-93, a further 29 clubs have participated in the competition at some stage.
Of those, there have been seven different winners across the 31 completed campaigns and six clubs have featured in every single season so far. Can you name them all?
Quiz! Can you name the players with the biggest market value increases last season?
Quiz! Can you name the 50 biggest transfers ever in football?
Quiz! Can you name the most expensive Premier League signing of every season?
