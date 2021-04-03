Leicester City transfer news: Kelechi Iheanacho expected to sign new contract

Leicester are reportedly set to reward Kelechi Iheanacho for his fine recent form by handing the striker a new deal.

The 24-year-old scooped the Premier League Player of the Month prize for March and has scored seven goals in his last four games, including a brace as the Foxes beat Manchester United to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

According to MailOnline, the Nigerian will likely sign an extension at the King Power Stadium this summer.

Iheanacho moved to Leicester from Manchester City, who the Foxes take on this weekend, four years ago and has made over 100 appearances in all competitions, netting 32 goals.

Twelve of those goals have come during the current campaign, which has seen him produce some of the performances of his career. Having largely been a back-up to Jamie Vardy, the two have begun to thrive as a partnership more recently.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to keep Iheanacho at the club and sounded hopeful of agreeing terms, saying: “He is someone who we would want to have. You aim to have a squad which is developing and getting better, and he can contribute to that.

“I am pretty sure there will be something organised between him and his representatives.”

Leicester remain firmly in contention for a top four finish and, with it, Champions League football for just the second time in their history. They currently sit third in the table, five points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea and only one behind Manchester United in second.

