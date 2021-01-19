Leicester go top after impressive win over Chelsea

Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison powered Leicester City to the top of the Premier League table following their impressive 2-0 victory over Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Ndidi fired the Foxes ahead six minutes into the game from the edge of the penalty area following a well-worked corner.

Jamie Vardy's nearly doubled Leicester's lead in the 34th minute but saw his effort kept out by a touch from Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea were then awarded a penalty four minutes later after Jonny Evans fouled Christian Pulisic, but Var review showed the offence had taken place just outside the area.

From the resulting free kick, Mason Mount fired his effort over the crossbar before seconds later a defensive mix up at the other end allowed Maddison to slot the ball home and make it 2-0.

James Justin should've made it 3-0 to Leicester but the left back directed his free header wide of goal before Youri Yielemans had a shot well saved by Mendy in the 57th minute

The Foxes closed out an assured 2-0 win after Timo Werner's late effort that was disallowed for offside.

The win sees Leicester moved to the top of the table with 38 points, one ahead of Manchester United, who have played a match fewer and face Fulham on Wednesday, while Chelsea dropped down to eighth on 29 points after 19 matches played so far this season.