Leicester’s Maddison given another England chance for forthcoming fixtures

James Maddison has been handed another England chance despite his controversial casino visit during the last international break.

The Leicester midfielder is in Gareth Southgate’s squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo this month.

Maddison pulled out of the squad to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria last month because of illness.

Here it is: your #ThreeLions squad for the #EURO2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo!https://t.co/wsv3qjndm2— England (@England) November 7, 2019

But the uncapped 22-year-old was pictured in a casino during the 2-1 defeat in Prague.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers defended his player while Southgate said Maddison will have learned there is an increased spotlight on him.

John Stones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have also been handed England recalls.

Everton defender Michael Keane has been dropped and there is still no place for Dele Alli but Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is back in.

Stamford Bridge team-mate Mason Mount is also included despite coming off in Tuesday’s 4-4 Champions League draw against Ajax with an ankle problem.

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in the squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in after missing last month’s squad having scored four goals in his last four games for Liverpool, including the winner in Tuesday’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Genk.

Stones has started Manchester City’s last two Premier League games – the first time he has had two consecutive 90-minutes all season.

Keane was criticised for his display in last month’s 2-1 defeat in the Czech Republic and was dropped by Everton for their 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

Hudson-Odoi, who has two caps, is promoted back from the under-21 squad following his return from the Achilles injury he suffered at the end of last season.

England host Montenegro on November 14 with victory enough to book their spot at Euro 2020 next summer. They then travel to Kosovo three days later.