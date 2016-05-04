Lemina eyes key role at Juventus

Mario Lemina has underlined his desire to become a key figure at Juventus and help the club win the Champions League.

The 22-year-old, who agreed to make his loan move from Marseille permanent last month, has a four-year contract with the Serie A champions and is not short on ambition.

"I've had a great year, not only for the two goals that I have scored, but for the overall success of the last nine months," the Gabon midfielder told Sky Sports Italia.

"I had a few injury problems at the start of the campaign and it is thanks to Juve that I overcame them.

"I'm very happy with how the season has gone and for the support I have received from my team-mates.

"We've been terrific to a man, but we mustn't stop here. At a personal level, this is just the beginning and I hope to become a key figure in this team in years to come.

"My dream is to win the Champions League with Juventus. Last time out they were denied in the final and this time we pushed Bayern Munich all the way. All that has been missing is a touch of luck, a big ingredient for any winner of that trophy."

Massimiliano Allegri's side wrapped up a fifth successive Serie A title this season, but were dumped out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Bayern.

After Sunday's trip to Verona, Juve close the league season at home to Sampdoria and also have a Coppa Italia final against AC Milan to come.