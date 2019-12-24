Lennon likes what he sees from Celtic

Neil Lennon has declared himself delighted with the first half of Celtic’s season as they prepare for the penultimate game of 2019 against St Mirren on Boxing Day.

The Hoops travel to Paisley five points clear Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership following their 2-1 win over Aberdeen at the weekend albeit having played a game more than their Old Firm rivals.

The Parkhead side recently retained the Betfred Cup with a 1-0 Hampden Park win over the Light Blues and they also qualified for the last-32 of the Europa League as section winners and face Danish side Copenhagen next year, all of which is to the satisfaction of the Celtic boss.

“We have been absolutely tremendous,” said Lennon, who confirmed reports that Celtic have had transfer talks with Slovan Bratislava over striker Andraz Sporar.

“Our consistency has been excellent. The European campaign definitely exceeded expectations. We qualified with two games to go and won the group with a game to go.

“We have already won a trophy, which is brilliant. The championship is the priority and we are making really good strides, so I am delighted and proud.

“The style of play and the way the players have been approaching games and winning games with a certain style of play has delighted me.

“The performance on Saturday against Aberdeen was one of the best of the season, under the circumstances.

“It was the third game in six days. We had almost 30 attempts on goal against the team who were third in the table and who were really up to the game.

“So I can’t criticise any facet of the game. At this stage they are playing brilliantly and have the bit between their teeth.

“People look for weaknesses and negatives. As a manager you’re always on guard for that sort of thing but at this stage of season, the heavy December, they’ve given me everything.”

Asked about Sporar, Lennon said: “I believe there were talks yesterday but he is one of a number of options that we are talking to at the minute.

“There is no further progress on that one.”

Lennon revealed that Mohamed Elyounoussi, the 25-year-old attacker on loan from Southampton, will not face St Mirren or play against Rangers in the last match of the year at Parkhead as he continues his struggle with a foot injury.

The Northern Irishman said: “It will probably be January.

“He won’t be fit for the Rangers game as he is still feeling it and he hasn’t done any work really. We will have to leave that one for now.”