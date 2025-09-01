'Long, tricky summer' Everything Alexander Isak said in first Liverpool interview after tense Newcastle United exit

New Liverpool signing Alexander Isak has given a big interview following his arrival at Anfield.

The Swedish international leaves Newcastle on bad terms having forced through a move to the Reds this summer, but is not dwelling on the past and says he is looking forward to creating memories with his new team.

Here's everything the new Liverpool No.9 had to say on his new challenge at Anfield.

Alexander Isak: 'I want to win everything with Liverpool'

"I feel amazing. It's been a long, long journey, you know, to get here but I'm super happy to be a part of this team, this club, and everything it stands for. It's something I'm proud of, and I'm really looking forward to," he told LFC TV.

"It's mixed emotions, some relief, but love, pride, happiness, and just happy it's done and and I can get back to work. And looking forward to seeing the teammates and the fans and just getting back out there.

"[I wanted to join because] I think it's a mixture of what the club is building, but what they're building on top of, what the club already is and the history of the club. So I think just me getting the chance to be a part of this, and knowing I want to create history. I want to win trophies, that's ultimately the biggest motivation for me. I feel like this is a perfect place for me to grow even further and to take my game to next level and help the team as well.

"I feel like this is the next step for me in my career. I'm super happy that I've been given this chance. Very motivated to do something well with it.

"I mean, it's been a long summer, but, yeah, just looking forward and not looking in the past and just delighted that it's done now, and that I can get back to doing what I love the most. Really looking forward to it.

"It's very difficult [playing at Anfield as an opponent]. I've had a little bit of success here, but not as a team. I think we [Newcastle] lost both games. So, it's a very difficult place to come to and to win, which I've felt, and the atmosphere is something extraordinary. So yeah, I'm excited to to be a part of that.

"Oh, it's very challenging [playing against Liverpool's defenders]. Of course, we're talking about some of the best defenders in the world, so it's a big challenge. But personally, I love those type of challenges. I love to come up against the best and test myself. So I've always loved playing against Liverpool, and I'm hoping it's going to be better playing for Liverpool.

"It's so exciting [to think about being at Anfield as a Liverpool player]. I think it's something you can't even - it's difficult to put in words. I think you have to experience it and then explain. I think we all know what Liverpool is about, and you know, the fans what they're about as well. So, yeah, looking forward to getting to experience that.

"I think I have a lot to give. I think I have a lot to improve. I'm a striker, but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, and mainly goals, but much more than that as well. So, yeah, everything.

"I'm looking forward to [playing with Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike]. You're mentioning some world class players there, and they've done well when I played on the other side. It's going to be nice to be on the same team. Hoping I can bring my qualities and add to the team. I just wanna have a great season.

"Yeah, of course, I think that's the ambition [to play after the international break]. However, I've had a tricky summer where I haven't played any games and I've had restricted training, so I think that's one to judge and analyse where I'm at and how much I'm ready to give, but I certainly want to play as soon as possible.

"I want to win everything, as simple as that, and that's the ambition.

"It [No. 9 shirt] means a lot. An iconic number obviously comes with responsibility as well, but I'm delighted to have this chance and to get this number, and just motivated to start working and hopefully giving back as well.

"It's beautiful. It's beautiful. All my family say it was beautiful as well [to see my name and number together]. So we're happy. I'm so happy that I'm finally here. Can't wait to get back out there and hopefully we can share some amazing moments together."