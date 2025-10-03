‘It was not a surprise when Liverpool came in for Kerkez. He plays with such freedom and was probably the nearest person to Andy Robertson they could have signed’ Charlie Daniels on Liverpool’s move for Milos Kerkez
Liverpool signed the Hungarian full-back for £40million this summer
Liverpool’s most high-profile moves were in attack this summer, with the nine-figure signings of German playmaker Florian Wirtz and Swedish striker Alexander Isak as Arne Slot and company refused to rest on their laurels after winning the Premier League last season.
But one of their most shrewd pieces of business could prove to be the £40million acquisition of Hungarian full-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth,
The Reds moved for the 21-year-old after two impressive seasons on the south coast, with Kerkez eyed as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.
Charlie Daniels gives his verdict on Liverpool star Milos Kerkez
One player who was able to get the inside track on Kerkez was former Cherries defender Charlie Daniels, who made more than 250 appearances for the club during his nine-and-a-half-year stint at Dean Court.
“I didn’t know much about Milos Kerkez when he signed for Bournemouth, but I heard from some old team-mates that he was a really bubbly character, and full of energy," Daniels told FourFourTwo.
“When I watched him play, it typified exactly what they were saying – he was up and down the pitch, aggressive and on the front foot for 90 minutes.
“His goal in the club’s 4-1 win at Newcastle last season really stood out – it was always in the second half of games where his energy and endurance came in.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“When he bursts forward, he does it with so much speed, which separates him from a lot of other full-backs. No winger is going to track him because he’s too quick for them. Also, they don’t really want to track him – wingers don’t want to run back.
“It was not a surprise when Liverpool came in for him. He played with such freedom in a good Bournemouth side and he was probably the nearest person to Andy Robertson that they could have signed.
“Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes was previously at Bournemouth, and he knows a lot of people at the club, so he would have come to watch Kerkez play several times.
“With his quality, his tenacity, his energy, his enthusiasm and his willingness to work for the team, Kerkez is a really good fit for the current Liverpool side.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Joe DonnohueSenior Digital Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.