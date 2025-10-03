Liverpool’s most high-profile moves were in attack this summer, with the nine-figure signings of German playmaker Florian Wirtz and Swedish striker Alexander Isak as Arne Slot and company refused to rest on their laurels after winning the Premier League last season.

But one of their most shrewd pieces of business could prove to be the £40million acquisition of Hungarian full-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth,

The Reds moved for the 21-year-old after two impressive seasons on the south coast, with Kerkez eyed as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

Charlie Daniels gives his verdict on Liverpool star Milos Kerkez

Charlie Daniels in action for Bournmouth

One player who was able to get the inside track on Kerkez was former Cherries defender Charlie Daniels, who made more than 250 appearances for the club during his nine-and-a-half-year stint at Dean Court.

“I didn’t know much about Milos Kerkez when he signed for Bournemouth, but I heard from some old team-mates that he was a really bubbly character, and full of energy," Daniels told FourFourTwo.

Kerkez spent two years at Bournemouth (Image credit: Alamy)

“When I watched him play, it typified exactly what they were saying – he was up and down the pitch, aggressive and on the front foot for 90 minutes.

“His goal in the club’s 4-1 win at Newcastle last season really stood out – it was always in the second half of games where his energy and endurance came in.

“When he bursts forward, he does it with so much speed, which separates him from a lot of other full-backs. No winger is going to track him because he’s too quick for them. Also, they don’t really want to track him – wingers don’t want to run back.

“It was not a surprise when Liverpool came in for him. He played with such freedom in a good Bournemouth side and he was probably the nearest person to Andy Robertson that they could have signed.

Kerkez is viewed by many as Andy Robertson's successor at Liverpool (Image credit: Alamy)

“Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes was previously at Bournemouth, and he knows a lot of people at the club, so he would have come to watch Kerkez play several times.

“With his quality, his tenacity, his energy, his enthusiasm and his willingness to work for the team, Kerkez is a really good fit for the current Liverpool side.”