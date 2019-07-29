Bayern Munich boss “very confident” about signing Leroy Sané from Manchester City

The Germany international has been the subject of frequent speculation that he could return to the Bundesliga amid interest from the Bavarian giants.

Boss Kovac dropped the biggest hint yet that a transfer could be on the cards when quizzed about the prospect by ZDF Sport.

“Our club management is very committed behind it and I’m very confident,” he said, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

“I assume that we can get him.

“Leroy is a great footballer who has proved that in England and with the national team.”

Bayern are looking to replace veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer and have already splashed out around £100 million on full-backs Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.

