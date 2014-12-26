Lescott unfazed by reunion with Man City

Lescott swapped reigning Premier League champions City for West Brom via a free transfer ahead of the 2014-15 campaign.

The 32-year-old former England international spent five years in Manchester, winning two Premier League titles, as well as the 2010-11 FA Cup and 2013-14 League Cup.

But all of those memories are now in the past as Lescott attempts to inspire West Brom to a shock win over City at The Hawthorns on Friday.

"[It] is going to be exciting but my job is for West Bromwich Albion now," said Lescott.

"We don't want to be known as a good playing team that never wins, we'd rather win ugly and not play great football.

"So it's important we get some results.

"We're disappointed by the result at QPR, not the performance, and we don't want it to be a recurring theme that we keep saying that."

West Brom hover two points above the relegation zone after surrendering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at QPR in December.