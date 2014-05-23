Leverkusen sign keeper Kresic from Mainz

The 30-year-old moves to the BayArena on a free transfer after less than six months with Mainz following a January switch from Lokomotiv Moscow.

Kresic served as a back-up to starting keeper Loris Karius at Mainz, failing to earn a single appearance during his short time at the Coface Arena.

And the Croatian is likely to act as a reserve at Leverkusen, who possess a talented young shot-stopper in the form of 22-year-old Bernd Leno.

However, Kresic is excited by the transfer to a side that will again be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season after reaching the last 16 this term and finishing fourth in the Bundesliga.

"Bayer Leverkusen is a great club that has always played internationally in recent years," he told the club's official website.

"It is a great challenge for me to be able to help the club achieve its goals."