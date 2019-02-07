Lewandowski hits out at 'flat-out stupid' Hamann criticism

Dietmar Hamann's comments calling Robert Lewandowski "a problem" have been branded as "flat-out stupid" by the Bayern Munich and Poland striker.

Lewandowski has been in typically effective form in front of goal this season, scoring 24 times in 28 matches across all competitions, but not everyone has been impressed.

Former Liverpool and Bayern midfielder Hamann criticised Lewandowski for being individualistic, sluggish and overly theatrical on the pitch.

According to Hamann, those traits were seeing Lewandowski become an issue for Bayern, who sit third in the Bundesliga, seven points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Maik Barthel, a part of Lewandowski's management team, suggested Hamann's comments came from a lack of tactical understanding, and the Poland international had a similar take.

Speaking after Bayern's 3-2 extra-time DFB-Pokal win over Hertha Berlin, Lewandowski told ESPN: "I am always focused on my job, and cup games are always difficult to play.

"We won that match, and I am not interested in what someone says about me, even more so if that's just flat-out stupid. I don't think [Hamann] knows much about tactics."