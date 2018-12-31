Lewandowski: I could end career with Bayern

Robert Lewandowski can envision ending his career with Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski's future has been the subject of continued speculation in recent times, with talk of a possible move to Real Madrid refusing to go away.

The Poland international has been Bundesliga top scorer in two of the last three seasons and made an excellent start to this campaign, netting 22 times in all competitions.

And, though he admits to being unsettled in the close-season, Lewandowski insists he is again solely focused on Bayern.

"For me, it's definitely an option to end my career at Bayern," he told SportBild. "A change is not in my head. I admit: in the summer, other things were an issue, but that's over

"It is quite possible that I will stay here for a very long time. I fully identify with Bayern. I feel that - since all the rumours and problems are off the table - I am wholeheartedly with FC Bayern, 100 per cent."

Lewandowski joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.