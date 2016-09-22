Lewandowski in no rush over Bayern contract

Robert Lewandowski is not getting flustered about his contractual situation at Bayern Munich, insisting a solution will be found.

The Poland international has a deal until 2019 with the Bundesliga champions, but is thought to be close to agreeing fresh terms.

It is an issue that has come into sharper focus amid reported interest from Real Madrid, but Lewandowski remains calm.

"I've always said, we will find a solution. I feel good and have a long contract. For me this is not a topic. We do not have to do this in one or two weeks," he said after Wednesday's 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin.

"For the whole issue you need peace, in order to decide what is best.

"If the season is already running, this is not so easy when you play every three days.

"It may take a little longer because I concentrate on training and the games."

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a prolific start to the 2016-17 campaign, netting five times in four league appearances to add to his one Champions League strike and a hat-trick in the DFB-Pokal last month.

Carlo Ancelotti's side sit top of the table with four wins from four.