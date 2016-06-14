Lewandowski: Poland must be fearless against Germany

Robert Lewandowski has stressed Poland must be fearless in their upcoming Group C game against Germany, who he believes are the undisputed favourites to win Euro 2016.

Poland beat Northern Ireland 1-0 on matchday one to record their first-ever win at the Euros.

They could seal qualification for the next round with a win over Germany, although Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski expects a tough match.

"It will be a special game against Germany. We know each other very well. We met twice in the qualifiers and Germany are the favourites for me, not just on Thursday but also to win the tournament. They can go all the way," Lewandowski told Die Welt.

"We know how strong Germany are. But we will fight. Everything is possible in a tournament like this.

"We have to stay calm and act confident. We must play without fear and don't have any stress. We know it will be hard, but it's only football and we must enjoy ourselves. We can do it if we approach the game like that."