Leicester hear demanded price for potential Harry Maguire replacement

The Mirror believes that the Seagulls have set the price tag on their prized defender as Brendan Rodgers’ side prepare for life after Harry Maguire.

Manchester United and Manchester City are both said to be keen on securing a deal for England international Maguire this summer.

Dunk has been identified by the Foxes as a quality replacement with Premier League experience, but he won’t come cheap.

Leicester completed the signing of Newcastle’s Ayoze Perez for £30 million on Thursday and it remains to be seen if they’ll be willing to fork out another big fee.

The report adds that City and United are likely to bid at least £90 million to secure Maguire's services after the Red Devils failed with a £70 million offer.

Read more...

Quiz! Can you name the 60 most expensive player transfers ever?

Transfers 11 players who re-joined their former clubs for (much) more money