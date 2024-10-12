‘Lifting a trophy would help to be classed as an Arsenal great, but he can’t do much more than he’s doing already. He deserves to be a league winner’: Gunners legend sets clear target for Bukayo Saka

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been arguably the side's most important player in recent seasons, with the academy product epitomising everything great about the club's transformation on the pitch under Mikel Arteta.

Since becoming a regular in the Arsenal starting XI, Saka has continuously added goals and assists to his game each season, while his minutes highlight how dependable he is to the Gunners' fortunes in challenging for the Premier League title.

But while Saka already has a FA Cup medal to his name, achieved in 2020, former Arsenal striker Alan Smith believes that the Englishman needs to win either the Premier League or Champions League before he is considered among the pantheon of greats at the club.

Arsenal need to win with Saka before he is considered a club great

"To be classed as an Arsenal great, it always helps when you win a trophy,” Alan Smith exclusively tells FourFourTwo. “He can’t do much more than he’s already doing, though. He deserves to be a league winner, maybe even a Champions League winner."

Smith played for Arsenal for eight seasons, scoring 115 goals in 351 appearances in all competitions and lifting two league titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and Cup Winners' Cup.

During his time at Highbury, Smith represents a successful period in the club's history under George Graham.

For the former striker, he believes that Saka has become a hugely reliable player within Mikel Arteta's side, while still retaining the ability to produce a little bit of magic. Plus, considering he's still only 23, there's plenty of time for him to further develop.

“One of the great things about him is his consistency – it’s very rare when he doesn’t influence a match," Smith adds. "He’s always got a say, whether it’s scoring a goal, creating or causing problems for his opposition full-back. He’s nearly always fit, too, which the best players are.

“He’s not one that struts about – he’s very endearing and impossible to dislike – but he knows he’s a good player. Arteta just lets him get on with it. Arsenal have a good team structure. It’s far from off the cuff, but when he’s on the ball, he’s allowed to express himself.”